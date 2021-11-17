The UFC has added another promising prospect to their bantamweight division, announcing the signing of the unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev.

Mokaev has quite the backstory in and out of the cage. In Brave CF, the Dagestani phenom earned three dominant wins, with the latest coming over Blaine O’Driscoll in September. He emigrated to the UK from his home country in Dagestan to follow the footsteps of his countryman, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After his mother passed away in 2012, Mokaev traveled to northern England with his father to start a new life. At that point, he posted a 4-0 pro record and an astounding 22-0 amateur record.

At 21 years old, he’s also one of the youngest fighters in the UFC, if not the youngest. Mokaev took to Twitter to formally announce his next career move.

Alhamdulillah, youngest fighter in the @ufc 30 fight win streak 🥇

Uncle Dana @danawhite see u soon!

I would like to thank my team! @ParadigmSports @KHK_MMA for all support they do for me! Now we rolling!



Thanks to all my supporters I love you all ❤️🙌🏼🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/4yIvK3hPXI — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 17, 2021

Muhammad Mokaev has the chance to be the next UFC star from Dagestan

Mokaev’s addition to the UFC bantamweight division adds another talented prospect to the 135-pound roster. With competitors such as Sean O’Malley and others, Mokaev has the chance to surpass all of them with his strong grappling background.

Mokaev joins a growing list of Dagestani juggernauts to rise into the upper echelon of MMA promotions. He joins UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev and Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, to name a few.

The lone blemish on his record is a no-contest against Ibragim Navruzov earlier this year at Brave CF 51. After a dominant first few minutes of the fight, Mokaev landed an accidental groin kick and Navruzov was unable to continue fighting.

The bantamweight division from top to bottom is very stacked, and Mokaev could add another element of greatness to the roster. He’ll more than likely make his UFC debut sometime in the beginning of 2022.

What are your thoughts on the UFC signing Muhammad Mokaev?

