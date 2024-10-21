Top Ten Fighters: Most Significant Strikes in UFC History

ByTimothy Wheaton
Most Significant Strikes in UFC History

This is the top ten Most Significant Strikes in UFC History ranked from highest to lowest. The legendary ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway dominates the competition.

Most Significant Strikes in UFC History

Top Ten UFC Fighters Significant Strikes Landed of All Time - Infographic
Most Significant Strikes in UFC History

1. Max Holloway – 3,378

Max “Blessed” Holloway tops the list with an astounding 3,378 significant strikes landed. Active from 2012 to the present, Holloway has consistently showcased his volume striking, most notably in his record-breaking performance against Calvin Kattar in 2021, where he landed 445 significant strikes in a single fight. Easily topping the list of Most Significant Strikes in UFC History.

2. Sean Strickland – 2,069

Sean Strickland, active from 2014 to the present, has amassed 2,069 significant strikes. Known for his high-pressure style. The former middleweight champion gets the number two spot for Most Significant Strikes in UFC History.

READ MORE:  Dominick Cruz Reveals Desired Opponents Before Retirement

3. Angela Hill – 2,036

Angela “Overkill” Hill has landed 2,036 significant strikes since her UFC debut in 2014. Her high-volume striking style has made her a staple in the women’s strawweight division.

Angela Hill
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 24: (L-R) Angela Hill kicks Tabatha Ricci of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

4. King Green – 1,869

Bobby King Green has landed 1,869 significant strikes since joining the UFC in 2013.

5. Rafael Dos Anjos – 1,818

Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has landed 1,818 significant strikes since joining the UFC in 2008. His versatile striking skills have served him well across two weight classes.

6. Frankie Edgar – 1,801

Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, active from 2007 to 2022, landed 1,801 significant strikes in his decorated career. His quick footwork and boxing combinations made him a formidable striker in multiple weight classes.

READ MORE:  Top 4: Max Holloway Knockouts - Must-See Stunning UFC Knockouts from the BMF

7. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – 1,754

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk accumulated 1,754 significant strikes between 2014 and 2022. Her technical Muay Thai striking made her one of the most feared strikers in women’s MMA.

Jessica Andrade claims Joanna Jedrzejczyk is open to UFC return, BMF title rematch
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

8. Dustin Poirier – 1,752

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has landed 1,752 significant strikes since his UFC debut in 2011. His boxing-heavy style and durability have made him a fan favorite and a perennial top contender.

9. Donald Cerrone – 1,748

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who competed in the UFC from 2011 to 2022, landed 1,748 significant strikes. His diverse striking arsenal and high activity rate contributed to this impressive total.

READ MORE:  Charles Johnson outpoints Sumudaerji in back-And-Forth clash - UFC Vegas 99 Highlights

10. Jessica Andrade – 1,730

Jessica Andrade rounds out the top 10 with 1,730 significant strikes landed since 2013. Her aggressive style and power punching have made her a force in multiple women’s divisions.

READ MORE:  Rob Font snaps losing skid with big win over Kyler Philips - UFC Vegas 99 Highlights

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts