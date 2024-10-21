Top Ten Fighters: Most Significant Strikes in UFC History
This is the top ten Most Significant Strikes in UFC History ranked from highest to lowest. The legendary ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway dominates the competition.
1. Max Holloway – 3,378
Max “Blessed” Holloway tops the list with an astounding 3,378 significant strikes landed. Active from 2012 to the present, Holloway has consistently showcased his volume striking, most notably in his record-breaking performance against Calvin Kattar in 2021, where he landed 445 significant strikes in a single fight. Easily topping the list of Most Significant Strikes in UFC History.
2. Sean Strickland – 2,069
Sean Strickland, active from 2014 to the present, has amassed 2,069 significant strikes. Known for his high-pressure style. The former middleweight champion gets the number two spot for Most Significant Strikes in UFC History.
3. Angela Hill – 2,036
Angela “Overkill” Hill has landed 2,036 significant strikes since her UFC debut in 2014. Her high-volume striking style has made her a staple in the women’s strawweight division.
4. King Green – 1,869
Bobby King Green has landed 1,869 significant strikes since joining the UFC in 2013.
5. Rafael Dos Anjos – 1,818
Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has landed 1,818 significant strikes since joining the UFC in 2008. His versatile striking skills have served him well across two weight classes.
6. Frankie Edgar – 1,801
Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, active from 2007 to 2022, landed 1,801 significant strikes in his decorated career. His quick footwork and boxing combinations made him a formidable striker in multiple weight classes.
7. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – 1,754
Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk accumulated 1,754 significant strikes between 2014 and 2022. Her technical Muay Thai striking made her one of the most feared strikers in women’s MMA.
8. Dustin Poirier – 1,752
Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has landed 1,752 significant strikes since his UFC debut in 2011. His boxing-heavy style and durability have made him a fan favorite and a perennial top contender.
9. Donald Cerrone – 1,748
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who competed in the UFC from 2011 to 2022, landed 1,748 significant strikes. His diverse striking arsenal and high activity rate contributed to this impressive total.
10. Jessica Andrade – 1,730
Jessica Andrade rounds out the top 10 with 1,730 significant strikes landed since 2013. Her aggressive style and power punching have made her a force in multiple women’s divisions.