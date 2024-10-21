Top Ten Fighters: Most Significant Strikes in UFC History

This is the top ten Most Significant Strikes in UFC History ranked from highest to lowest. The legendary ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway dominates the competition.

Most Significant Strikes in UFC History

1. Max Holloway – 3,378

Max “Blessed” Holloway tops the list with an astounding 3,378 significant strikes landed. Active from 2012 to the present, Holloway has consistently showcased his volume striking, most notably in his record-breaking performance against Calvin Kattar in 2021, where he landed 445 significant strikes in a single fight. Easily topping the list of Most Significant Strikes in UFC History.

2. Sean Strickland – 2,069

Sean Strickland, active from 2014 to the present, has amassed 2,069 significant strikes. Known for his high-pressure style. The former middleweight champion gets the number two spot for Most Significant Strikes in UFC History.

3. Angela Hill – 2,036

Angela “Overkill” Hill has landed 2,036 significant strikes since her UFC debut in 2014. Her high-volume striking style has made her a staple in the women’s strawweight division.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 24: (L-R) Angela Hill kicks Tabatha Ricci of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

4. King Green – 1,869

Bobby King Green has landed 1,869 significant strikes since joining the UFC in 2013.

5. Rafael Dos Anjos – 1,818

Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has landed 1,818 significant strikes since joining the UFC in 2008. His versatile striking skills have served him well across two weight classes.

6. Frankie Edgar – 1,801

Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, active from 2007 to 2022, landed 1,801 significant strikes in his decorated career. His quick footwork and boxing combinations made him a formidable striker in multiple weight classes.

7. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – 1,754

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk accumulated 1,754 significant strikes between 2014 and 2022. Her technical Muay Thai striking made her one of the most feared strikers in women’s MMA.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

8. Dustin Poirier – 1,752

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has landed 1,752 significant strikes since his UFC debut in 2011. His boxing-heavy style and durability have made him a fan favorite and a perennial top contender.

9. Donald Cerrone – 1,748

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who competed in the UFC from 2011 to 2022, landed 1,748 significant strikes. His diverse striking arsenal and high activity rate contributed to this impressive total.

10. Jessica Andrade – 1,730

Jessica Andrade rounds out the top 10 with 1,730 significant strikes landed since 2013. Her aggressive style and power punching have made her a force in multiple women’s divisions.