Chris Duncan Submits Jordan Vucenic with Slick Second-Round Guillotine Choke – UFC London Highlights

Chris Duncan scored his second straight submission victory via guillotine, forcing Jordan Vucenic to tap out in the second round of their UFC London scrap on Saturday.

Just over a minute into the fight, Duncan unleashed a clubbing right hand hidden behind a body kick that caught Vucenic clean and knocked him to the mat. Duncan went down looking for a choke, but Vucenic defended well and got Duncan back into his guard, though he was unable to get back to his feet before the end of the opening round.

The second stanza was far more competitive than the first, but things came crashing down for Vucenic with just over a minute to go when he shot in for a double-leg against the fence. Seeing an opportunity, Duncan pulled the guillotine and cinched in the choke forcing Vucenic to tap out.

Official Result: Chris Duncan def. Jordan Vucenic via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:42 of Round 2.

