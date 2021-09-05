Modestas Bukauskas has come to the defense of Khalil Rountree Jr.

Rountree returned to the win column with an impressive striking display against Bukauskas that resulted in a second-round TKO win at UFC Vegas 36 last night.

The final blow was a vicious oblique kick from Rountree that buckled Bukauskas’ knee and ended the contest right away. Bukuaskas reportedly tore his MCL, ACL and PCL which only means he’ll be spending a long time on the sidelines.

Rountree just stomped on Bukauskas leg, and it bent the same way the nose did.



Which is not meant to happen 😳.



UFC doctors confirmed that MCL, ACL, PCL all gone. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/8q9Dv1sC1E — Lee Morris (@Lee_Morris_19) September 4, 2021

Many observers as well as UFC fighters called for the kick to be banned soon after.

Of course, that’s not a knock on Rountree who was simply executing a move that is legal as per the ruleset. However, the oblique kick is certainly detracting from his impressive performance and victory.

To that, Bukauskas responded:

“Getting MRI when I get home…probably ligament damage…And yo please give my opponent some slack, that kick was all good, it was my job to defend and I didn’t. Let the man enjoy his victory”

Certainly a classy response from Bukauskas who hopefully can return to action as soon as possible.