Internet Mocks Brendan Schaub over ‘Dog Walked’ Kamala Harris Comments on Joe Rogan Podcast

Former athlete Brendan Schaub had some interesting comments on Vice President Kamala Harris and how she would potentially do in an interview with Joe Rogan, on his talk show.

Joe Rogan is the host of the world’s most popular talk show, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Brendan Schaub was a frequently featured guest on the show and was able to leverage his friendship with Rogan into his own career of podcasting and stand-up comedy. While Schaub is best known for his stint as a UFC fighter, he has hosted multiple podcasts and stand-up comedy specials.

Due to their popularity in the young male demographic, podcasts have become a cornerstone for presidential candidates in the 2024 election. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have been doing the rounds on popular podcasts, which is why Joe Rogan’s mainstream show has become a recent talking point.

New York billionaire, the luxury hotel owner, Donald Trump sat down with Joe Rogan for a recent interview, looking to connect with male voters. Vice President Kamala Harris has been in talks with the Joe Rogan Experience but is rumored to have declined. Brendan Schaub took to X to Tweet out his defense of his friend. He said:

“She would get absolutely dog walked on JRE. No script, no talking points, ain’t her thing folks.”

The internet had quite a day with this Tweet. Ryan Wagner said:

“The hardest hitting question Rogan’s capable of asking is “Wow that’s wild. Jamie is that true?””

Ant Evans added:

“Meanwhile, Trump can’t complete a sentence.”

Sandi Pants responded:

“You’re literally the dumbest person on the planet and you survived it”.

Herman van den Meerendonk commented:

“I will accept hearing “she is dumb” from anyone but you Brendan! You are the dumbest f*ck to have ever been on any podcast. Shut up!”

Trent Reinsmith said:

“Folks who think Rogan is some kind of intellectual powerhouse…”

Another X user added:

“Joe would probably end up voting for her if she spoke to him the dude is that impressionable.”

Quick overview of policies; Donald Trump aims to cut taxes, especially for corporations and wealthy individuals. He wants to build a wall on the Mexican border and deport undocumented immigrants. Kamala Harris focuses on reducing costs for working families, particularly in housing and food. She supports expanding child tax credits and increasing taxes on high earners and large corporations.