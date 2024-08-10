Video: ‘More precise than a sniper at a Trump rally’ — MMA Announcer Under Fire for Donald Trump Take

An unsavory joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump has one MMA announcer under fire.

During Friday’s BRAVE CF 84 event in Zhengzhou, China, one of the commentators decided to work the attempted assassination of the former U.S. president into his commentary while calling a fairly uneventful clash between Weiqiang Yan and Mohamed Alsameea.

Yan was getting the better of the exchanges in the opening moments of the first round and landed a solid uppercut straight up the middle. The blow caught Alsameea clean, snapping his head back. It was then that the play-by-play man just couldn’t help himself.

Commentator had that one in the back pocket #BRAVECF84 pic.twitter.com/IpA6uTH7rx — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 9, 2024

“More precise than a sniper at a Trump rally and causing real, real problems for Alsameea,” the commentator quipped.

We bet he was up all night working on that one.

Donald Trump snaps back at UFC mainstay Joe Rogan

It’s certainly not the first time ’45’ has been caught up in the MMA crosshairs this week. During a recent episode of his JRE podcast, longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan declared that he would not vote for the former president in the upcoming election this November and threw his support behind Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“He’s the only one who makes sense to me,” Rogan said of RFK Jr., calling himself a fan. “He doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

Trump didn’t like that too much and quickly snapped back on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see how the two interact when Trump inevitably sits Octagon-side for a future UFC card.