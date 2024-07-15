UFC boss Dana White offers support to former US President after assassination attempt: ‘He’s the ultimate American’

UFC CEO, Dana White has tonight offered his support to former United States president, Donald Trump after the latter was the subject of an assassination attempt over the course of the weekend whilst taking part in an election rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump, a former United States President who is the presumptive Republican candidate this year in a bid to begin a second reign against the incumbent, Joe Biden, was the subject of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania – after he was struck in his right ear by shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was subsequently shot and killed by a member of the Secret Server Counter Sniper team, after killing Corey Comperatore, a rally attendee.

Offering his immediate support to the former United States president, the above-mentioned White was one of a host of prominent mixed martial arts community who rallied around Trump.

“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot,” Dana White posted on Instagram. “I am absolutely sick to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s okay. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy.”

Dana White offers support to Donald Trump once more

“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be,” Dana White continued. “He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that show him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on that stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

White, who is set to introduce Trump later this week at the Republican National Convention, has echoed those sentiments once more today whilst speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, claiming the former President was the “ultimate American badass”.

“He is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings I have ever met in my life,” White said. “And let me tell you what, everyone wants to act like a tough guy, well, when the sh*t goes down, you find out who tough guys are and who tough guys are not. This guy is the legitimate, ultimate American badass of all-time.”