Joe Rogan Not Supporting Donald Trump for President in 2024

Talk show host Joe Rogan will not be supporting Donald Trump for President. The Republican party will need to go without the support of the comedian and podcast personality. MAGA and Donald Trump supporters are not happy with Rogan’s pick.

Joe Rogan Not Supporting Donald Trump

New York’s Donald Trump, the luxury hotel magnate, has been a long-time supporter of the UFC and is a close personal friend of UFC leader Dana White. White has spoken at multiple RNC rallies showing his unwavering support for Trump. Rogan has been working alongside the UFC for decades as one of the key voices of the organization.

Joe Rogan instead threw his support behind third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who will be running for President as an independent in November. On his talk show earlier this week, Rogan said:

“He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He doesn’t attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent. I mean, the guy was an environmental lawyer and he cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked Joe Rogan on social media and said:

From one “legitimate” guy to another, thank you [Joe Rogan] for always putting substance first.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has some ideas. He claimed that Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Also, RFK Jr. suggested that antidepressants are responsible for school shootings.

Many fans and followers of Joe Rogan are pissed off by the host’s pick for President, as they feel betrayed.

Quick Policy Comparison

The US election will feature two major parties and a smaller independent party led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Let’s do a brief comparison of policies of the Republican-backed Trump, Democrat leader Kamala Harris, and the third-party Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Foreign Policy

Advocates for ending U.S. involvement in “proxy wars” and emphasizes diplomacy over military intervention.

Health and Vaccines

He promotes increased scrutiny of vaccine efficacy and safety.

Housing and Economy

Proposes tax-free, 3% government-backed mortgage bonds to lower mortgage interest rates.

Education

Supports reducing student loan debt through refinancing at lower interest rates.

Donald Trump

Immigration and Border Security

Mass deportations of illegal immigrants and fortification of the border wall.

Government Restructuring

Significant reduction of federal government employees’ job protections. And abolishment of the Department of Education.

Foreign Policy

Pursuing an isolationist “America First” agenda, and imposing tariffs on imported goods.

Social Issues

Implementation of anti-LGBT policies and restrictions on transgender rights.

Kamala Harris

Immigration

Supports improving conditions in Central American countries to reduce migration and advocates for more funding for border enforcement.

Abortion Rights

A strong advocate for restoring nationwide abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade, aiming to pass federal legislation to protect these rights

Climate and Environment

Focuses on implementing the Inflation Reduction Act to combat climate change

Law Enforcement and Justice

Emphasizes her law enforcement background while advocating for police reform and accountability