Mike Tyson’s Top 5 Boxing Picks Before His Comeback: Who Made the Cut?

Before making his long-awaited return to the ring on November 15, legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson revealed his five favorite boxers from today’s crop of world-class talent.

Emanating from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion will compete in his first professional boxing bout in nearly 20 years when he meets YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Before making the most anticipated comeback in the sport’s history, Tyson appeared on the Pound-4-Pound podcast with former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo to preview his showdown with ‘The Problem Child.’ Along the way, Tyson revealed who he considers to be the five best boxers in the business today.

“[David] Benavidez, ‘Tank’ [Gervonta Davis], Shakur [Stevenson] when he’s got that kind of guy, like if ‘Tank’ was fighting him. Something like that. Who else? Of course we’ve got [Terence] ‘Bud’ Crawford, and listen, I like [Errol] Spence Jr. too. I think Spence Jr. could come back and still get his title back. I really think so, I think Spence Jr. is an underrated fighter.”

Mike Tyson weighs in on usyk vs. fury 2

Interestingly, Tyson left Oleksandr Usyk off the list. In May, the Ukrainian became the first unified heavyweight titleholder in more than two decades when he defeated Tyson Fury via split decision in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk and Fury will run it back on December 21 in what may very well be the biggest rematch of the decade. Offering his take on the sequel scrap last month, Tyson suggested that ‘The Gypsy King’ played around a little too much the first time around.