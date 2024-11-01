‘I’m not nice’: Mike Tyson opens up on fighting Jake Paul, his past, and the elusive peace he’ll never find

Ahead of his return to the boxing ring for the first time since his 2006 retirement, former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson wants his fans and critics alike to make no mistake about his demeanor and personality — claiming that while he is a “decent” man, he is not a “nice person.

Tyson, a decorated former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, returns to action for the first time in a professional setting later this month in a matchup against Ohio puncher, Jake Paul — attempting to settle his differences with the polarizing YouTuber and social media star.

Making a brief cameo in the squared circle back in 2020 in an exhibition with fellow former world champion boxer, Roy Jones Jr., Tyson was lauded following his split decision draw with the former, having previously dropped back-to-back stoppage defeats to both Kevin McBride and Danny Williams before drawing the curtain on his historic career.

Mike Tyson claims he is far from a “nice” person ahead of Jake Paul fight

And ahead of his fight with Paul in Arlington, Texas later this month, Tyson has delved into his history in the sport, as well as his notable brash persona, admitting that despite his popularity in recent years — he claims he far from a “nice” person.

“There’s nothing nice about me,” Mike Tyson told The Independent and other publications over Zoom, two weeks before his fight. “I’m not a nice person. I’m a decent person, I try to do the right thing. But a nice person, I am not. Anybody with the [idea] that I’m a nice person is gonna be disappointed. I’m just not. I don’t make people happy for no reason, I’m just who I am. I’m not trying to gain friends, that’s basically what I’m saying. I don’t want to make friends with you, I don’t care if you put me on your yacht, I don’t give a f***. I’m not gonna ever be nice to nobody; I’ll be kind, but never nice.”

“I think being a nice guy is looking for friends, going out of your way to make someone happy,” Mike Tyson. “I’m not gonna go out of my way to kiss someone’s ass so they can have a great day. I’m just not that guy. To pretty much neglect yourself for someone else’s happiness, I’m not gonna do that.”