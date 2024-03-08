Mike Tyson is coming to take out Jake Paul in blockbuster boxing fight this summer: ‘I plan to finish him’

Mike Tyson plans to finish ‘The Problem Child’ this summer.

On Thursday morning, news broke that the former undisputed heavyweight world champion would return to the ring for a boxing match with social media sensation Jake Paul. Emanating from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys — the fight will broadcast live via Netflix on July 20, 2024.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said in a press release. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him” (H/T MMA Junkie).

Mike Tyson opens as a sizeable underdog against jake paul

In November 2020, Paul stepped inside the squared circle for the second time in his career as part of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. He earned a second-round TKO against former NBA star Nate Robinson. In the time since, ‘The Problem Child’ has amassed a 9-1 record with his lone loss coming against Tommy Fury via a closely contested split decision last year.

Paul’s last two appearances have seen him score back-to-back first-round knockouts against a couple of no-name opponents under his own Most Valuable Promotions banner.

Mike Tyson is considered to be one of the most dangerous boxers to ever step foot in the ring, dispatching his first 19 opponents by way of knockout and holding the undisputed heavyweight title from 1987 to 1990. Over his 20-year career, Tyson built a record that includes 50 wins with 44 of them coming by way of knockout.

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

When it comes to experience, there is no ifs, ands, or buts. Mike Tyson has a clear advantage. However, ‘Iron’ will be 58 years old by the time fight night rolls around — more than 30 years older than Jake Paul. As a result, Tyson is currently listed as a significant +300 underdog on multiple sportsbooks compared to ‘The Problem Child’ who is being heavily favored at -360.

Who wins in this July showdown: Paul or Tyson?