Video – Jon Jones shares a laugh with Francis Ngannou and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson at PFL vs. Bellator event

Three of the biggest names in combat sports history were in the house at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh for the historic PFL vs. Bellator card on Saturday, February 24.

PFL signee Francis Ngannou was in attendance alongside his friend and part-time trainer, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, as was reigning UFC heavyweight world champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. Jones and Ngannou first met at a PFL event in June of 2023. The pair engaged in a mostly friendly face-off with one another. This time, things got a little more chippy between the two when Jones suggested that Ngannou’s next opponent in the boxing ring — Anthony Joshua — would hand ‘The Predator’ a second straight loss.

“I’m rooting for Francis to win only because his story, how far he’s come in life, and him being a fellow mixed martial artist,” said Jones. “How could you not root for Francis? Francis is a wonderful, stand-up person. So I’m rooting for Francis. “But Anthony Joshua has been doing this since he was a young boy. I’m the type of guy who gives respect where it’s due. So if I personally had to put my money on it — not that I gamble — I would put it on Anthony Joshua. But I am rooting for Francis. Sorry, Francis.”

‘Bones’ then went on to state that before he hangs up his four-ounce gloves for good, he’s going to beat Stipe Miocic, current interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, and Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou laughed off the comment from the sidelines, saying: “In your dreams, you’re f*cking fat.”

‘Bones’ hangs out with ‘Iron’ Mike, Francis Ngannou, and Fedor while in Riyadh

Still, that didn’t stop Jones, Ngannou, and ‘Iron’ Mike from having a good time with one another in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"You need to go back to training!"



Francis Ngannou poked fun at Jon Jones' physique when they crossed paths at #PFLvsBellator. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ulW4VVtSfH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 25, 2024

Jon Jones also spent some time with another mixed martial arts legend, Fedor Emelianenko.

Que encontro! Jones e Fedor ! pic.twitter.com/jXmye9ExS2 — Ana Hissa (@AnaHissa) February 24, 2024

Sadly, the chances of us ever seeing Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou square off, whether it be inside the Octagon or the Smart Cage, is slim. Dana White has already dismissed the possibility of a crossover between his MMA empire and the PFL. The UFC CEO was also adamant that the promotion will never conduct business with Ngannou again following their failed negotiations ahead of his 2023 release.

And as for Jon Jones, it’s hard to imagine the UFC ever letting him out of his contract, even after he’s done fighting.