Jake Paul vows to knock out Mike Tyson in July boxing fight: ‘Time to put ‘Iron Mike’ to sleep’

Cruiserweight puncher, Jake Paul has predicted a knockout win over veteran former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson in their July boxing match in Texas – vowing to put the soon to be 58 year old veteran “to sleep” once and for all.

Paul, who most recently featured just earlier this month, turned in a one-sided victory over the overmatched, Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico, stopping the former Golden Gloves winner with a blistering first round TKO win at the ropes.

As for Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion – who is revered as arguably the most formidable knockout artist in heavyweight boxing history, has yet to feature in the ring since he fought to a split draw with former multiple-weight champion, Roy Jones Jr. back in November 2020 – snapping a 15-year stay away from the sport.

Jake Paul plots KO win over Mike Tyson in July

And drawing the Brooklyn veteran at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in July – Paul has vowed to stop Tyson in their slated boxing match, and put the fan-favorite punisher “to sleep” for good.

“Promotion promotion promotion, if I’m being honest it don’t need that.” Jake Paul posted on his official X account, accompanied by an a poster of his bout with Mike Tyson. “The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way.”

Promotion promotion promotion if I’m being honest it don’t need that.. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing… pic.twitter.com/DQLKMnyWfO — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 7, 2024



“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event,” Jake Paul continued. “I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.”



“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time,” Jake Paul wrote. “Time to put ‘Iron’ Mike to sleep.”

Who wins in their July boxing showdown: Mike Tyson or Jake Paul?