Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. wants to fight tommy fury: ‘That would be out of this world’

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. is ready to throw hands with Tommy Fury.

It will be a star-studded event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as some of the biggest names in combat sports head to the Middle East to take in Saturday’s highly anticipated clash between former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and reigning WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury.

Two of those stars, multi-time world champion Roy Jones Jr. and Tyson Fury’s undefeated younger brother, Tommy Fury, hooked up and verbally agreed to strap on the eight-ounce gloves against one another if Fury’s father, John Fury, steps inside the ring with another icon of the sport, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

“I said if your father fights Mike [Tyson], me and you do the co-main event,” Jones Jr. said in a video clip shared by Happy Punch on X. “That would be out of this world, brother. If they fight, me and him on the undercard.”

Tommy Fury was 100 percent on board with the idea saying, “Let’s do it. Honestly.”

Tommy Fury agreed to fight Roy Jones Jr as the Mike Tyson vs John Fury co-main 👀 pic.twitter.com/JMLZMmAzPe — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 28, 2023

John Fury, the eccentric father of both Tommy and Tyson Fury, has taken issue with Mike Tyson’s involvement in his son’s fight against Francis Ngannou, suggesting that the former undisputed heavyweight world champion is a traitor to his sport by coaching an MMA fighter against a legitimate boxer. As a result, John Fury has called for a boxing match with Mike Tyson to settle their differences like proper warriors.

Mike Tyson last competed in November 2020, stepping into the ring for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. The bout was dubbed a draw after eight rounds and it appeared that ‘Iron’ was all, but retired following the contest. But when it comes to a big money-making opportunity, never say never.

“I don’t do that stuff no more,” Mike Tyson told TheMACLife when asked about a potential exhibition bout with John Fury. “I only fight for money. Everybody wants me to fight an exhibition. Everybody. Hey, listen… If the price is right.”

With both John and Tommy Fury on board for the potential event, perhaps Tyson Fury will book himself a fight on the card and make it a full-on family affair.