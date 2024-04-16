Video – Boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson shows off his speed ahead of Jake Paul fight

Iron’ Mike Tyson is racing toward his boxing match with Jake Paul … Literally.

On Saturday, July 20, the former unified heavyweight world champion returns to the ring for a highly anticipated clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Emanating from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul vs. Tyson will broadcast live on Netflix — a first for the streaming giant and its 260 million+ subscribers.

Since the announcement, Tyson has been sharing footage of his intense training sessions, prompting many to suggest that ‘Kid Dynamite’ is looking like a fighter hellbent on proving that he’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank.

Recently, Tyson shared a brief clip of him doing sprints while sending a word of warning to ‘The Problem Child.’

“I’m coming for you,” Tyson wrote in the cation.

Mike Tyson reveals Taylor vs. Serrano 2 will go down on July 20

Tyson also revealed that in addition to his fight with Jake Paul this summer, fans will also see a highly anticipated rematch between two of the best female boxers in the world today.

Irish star Katie Taylor, who currently reigns as the undisputed lightweight and super lightweight world champion, will put the latter on the line when she runs back her 2022 classic with Puerto Rican sensation Amanda Serrano.

“We have the biggest female boxing event ever on our card,” Tyson wrote on X. “I have always advocated for female boxers getting more recognition and getting paid bigger purses, so for the Taylor vs Serrano 2 fight to be on our fight card is historic.”

Taylor and Serrano’s inaugural meeting was the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden and was highly regarded as the biggest women’s fight of all time. It was dubbed Fight of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Event of the Year by The Ring.