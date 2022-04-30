Undefeated and undisputed. Bray native, Katie Taylor remains the unified lightweight champion after a 10 round back-and-forth war against challenger, Amanda Serrano — defeating the Puerto Rico striker with a close, split decision win at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In an incredibly close and even fight, Taylor faced major adversity in the fifth round midway through the fight, also suffering the first knockdown of her professional career as Serrano backed her to her own corner and laid out severe punishment with a slew of hooks and straight shots.

Taking her foot off the proverbial gas pedal in the sixth frame, Serrano — who had arguably stolen three of the opening four, uber-close rounds, ultimately gave up the final few frames on the judge’s scorecards with Taylor rallying and countering on cue when opportunity arose.

Below, catch the highlights from Katie Taylor’s stunning split decision title retention win against Amanda Serrano

The MSG crowd is so loud the ref can't even hear the bell 🤯#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/ImphE8qvV6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor starts strong in Round 9 in a very close fight 👊#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/AO1bKLTkWX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

WHAT A FINISH. WHAT A FIGHT. 🔥🔥🔥



We're going to the scorecards 🔢#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/imn871S77g — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

