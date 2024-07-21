Jake Paul TKOs Mike Perry in round 6, calls out UFC champion Alex Pereira – Paul vs. Perry Highlights

YouTube sensation Jake Paul returned to the squared circle on Saturday night for a clash with the BKFC’s undisputed ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry.

Originally scheduled to square off with former unified heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, ‘The Problem Child’ made his 11th walk to the ring for a showdown with ‘Platinum’ inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

It didn’t take long for Jake Paul to put his power on display, dropping Perry in the opening minute with a clubbing right hand. the YouTube star uncorked another big overhand right in round two, sending ‘Platinum’ crashing to the canvas for the second time in as many rounds.

Just went it appeared to be all but over for the BKFC star, Mike Perry came firing back with some solid blows. Unfortunately, Perry neglected to play any kind of defense, allowing Paul to pour on the damage. Things finally came crashing down for the ‘King of Violence’ in round six when Paul landed a stiff left hand that had Perry on wobbly legs. Smelling blood in the water, Paul delivered a barrage of strikes that eventually led to Perry hitting the canvas for the third time.

‘Platinum’ climbed back to his feet, but the referee didn’t like was he saw, forcing him to call for the stoppage a little more than a minute into the round.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via TKO at 1:12 of Round 6.

Immediately following the fight, Paul called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, challenging the two-division titleholder to step into his world.

JAKE PAUL JUST CALLED OUT ALEX PEREIRA 😭 pic.twitter.com/KGj63V47hR — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 21, 2024

Check Out Highlights From Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Below:

Mike Perry makes his way to the ring 🔥#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/q5nzPBoxxw — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

⚔️ @jakepaul is ready to conquer 🥊#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/QWkBDf3Eqd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul just dropped Mike Perry in the first minute of the fight 😱 pic.twitter.com/qZtdtcfzds — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024

JAKE PAUL DROPS MIKE PERRY FOR THE SECOND TIME pic.twitter.com/QJTVqhSkSH — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 21, 2024

😳 Jake Paul was close to finish Mike Perry here. pic.twitter.com/KdFUUMdKYx — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 21, 2024