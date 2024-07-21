Jake Paul TKOs Mike Perry in round 6, calls out UFC champion Alex Pereira – Paul vs. Perry Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jake Paul def. Mike Perry

YouTube sensation Jake Paul returned to the squared circle on Saturday night for a clash with the BKFC’s undisputed ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry.

Originally scheduled to square off with former unified heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, ‘The Problem Child’ made his 11th walk to the ring for a showdown with ‘Platinum’ inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

It didn’t take long for Jake Paul to put his power on display, dropping Perry in the opening minute with a clubbing right hand. the YouTube star uncorked another big overhand right in round two, sending ‘Platinum’ crashing to the canvas for the second time in as many rounds.

READ MORE:  UFC icon Conor McGregor throws his support behind BKFC star Mike Perry ahead of Jake Paul fight

Just went it appeared to be all but over for the BKFC star, Mike Perry came firing back with some solid blows. Unfortunately, Perry neglected to play any kind of defense, allowing Paul to pour on the damage. Things finally came crashing down for the ‘King of Violence’ in round six when Paul landed a stiff left hand that had Perry on wobbly legs. Smelling blood in the water, Paul delivered a barrage of strikes that eventually led to Perry hitting the canvas for the third time.

‘Platinum’ climbed back to his feet, but the referee didn’t like was he saw, forcing him to call for the stoppage a little more than a minute into the round.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor confirms he will fight Michael Chandler in UFC return at 'The end of the year'

Official ResultJake Paul def. Mike Perry via TKO at 1:12 of Round 6.

Immediately following the fight, Paul called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, challenging the two-division titleholder to step into his world.

Check Out Highlights From Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Below:

READ MORE:  Mike Perry threatens to 'dig through' Jake Paul's eyeball and 'find his memories' in boxing grudge match

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts