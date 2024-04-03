Mike Tyson confirms July boxing bout with Jake Paul in Texas will be exhibition clash: ‘This is a fight’

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson has confirmed his July boxing return against polarizing puncher, Jake Paul will be an official exhibition bout afterall – defending the pairing, despite reports claiming the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation were fielded a potential sanctioned professional fight in Arlington.

Tyson, a former world heavyweight champion and devastating knockout puncher, confirmed, along with Paul, their massive boxing fight in ‘The Lone Star State’ this summer last month – with the duo set to fight at the AT&T Stadium, with the bout broadcast on Netflix.

Sidelined from professional boxing since a 2005 knockout loss to Kevin McBride, Tyson competed in an exhibition bout against former cruiserweight champion, Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020 – fighting to a split decision draw in a bout scored by the WBC.

Mike Tyson confirms Jake Paul fight will be an exhibition bout

And revealing some more details on his fight with Paul this summer, Tyson claimed despite the booking of an exhibition bout in Texas, his clash with the Ohio youngster would be a real “fight”.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Hoddle

“Listen, this is called an exhibition,” Mike Tyson told Fox News. “But if you look up exhibition, you will not see any of the laws that we are fighting under. This is a fight.”

“You know, Sean (Hannity), I have a weird personality,” Mike Tyson explained. “I don’t think it’s weird though – whatever it is I’m afraid to do, I do it. I was scared for the Roy (Jones Jr.) fight – I was scared to fight the guy, I was 100 pounds overweight. I was, however, old, 54, 53, and I said, “et’s do it.’ Anything that I’m afraid of, I confront it. And that’s my personality. And right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it’s reality, and in reality I’m invincible.”

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

And following the confirmation of his fight with Paul, former world heavyweight champion, Tyson has opened as a large betting underdog to beat the Ohio upstart this summer in Texas.

