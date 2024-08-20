Mike Tyson Tells Jake Paul “I’m going to f*** you up”

Iron’ Mike Tyson is coming for Jake Paul.

On Friday, November 15, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion will return to the ring for his first professional fight in nearly 20 years. Meeting him inside the squared circle will be YouTube sensation Jake Paul, who has made a name for himself in the sport by fighting non-boxers and an assortment of athletes past their prime.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Tyson and Paul went face-to-face for an intense press event in The Big Apple.

Throughout their 20-minute back-and-forth, Tyson was largely unwilling to engage in the gratuitous trash talk. However, that didn’t stop the legendary pugilist from issuing a word of warning to his opponent.

“Be in good shape, because your health depends on it.” Tyson said at the press conference in NYC. “Stay in shape, you better be careful. He should be very scared and careful. I’m going to f*ck you up. I’m going to f*ck him up. It will be long and punishing, a long and painful [night]…”

Mike Tyson Feeling good following health scare earlier this year

Originally, Tyson and Paul were scheduled to scrap on July 20, but a medical emergency during a cross-country flight forced him to take some time away from training.

Instead, the two will tussle this November live on Netflix.

“I had a small [bit of] adversity, I got sick,” Tyson explained. “But, I feel good. I’m just ready. He might have been in the ring with people who have the same intentions, but in actuality, no [they didn’t]. As soon as I catch this guy it’s going to be totally over, he is going to run. He is going to run like a thief.”

Jake Paul goes into the bout with a 10-1 record including seven wins by way of KO. Last month, Paul stopped ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in the sixth round of their main event matchup in Tampa, Florida.