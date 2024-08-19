Jake Paul Booed Relentlessly Against Mike Tyson: “Shut the f*** up New York!”

New York did not give Jake Paul a warm welcome.

Three months before their highly anticipated clash in Arlington, Texas, ‘The Problem Child’ went face-to-face with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in NYC for the latest of many press events that will go down ahead of fight night.

While there, Paul was booed relentlessly by the New York crowd while the former undisputed heavyweight world champion received cheers and chats of ‘Tyson!’ for the entirety of his 20-minute appearance on stage.

“Hey New York, shut the f*ck up New York!” Paul yelled as his answers were drowned out by jeers. “Ay, boo yourselves. Boo yourself, New York. New York, you’re just like Mike Tyson. You were good twenty years ago. F*ck you, New York! F*ck you! Dumb ass democratic city” (h/t MMA Mania).

Tyson wasn’t terribly interested in a verbal sparring match with Paul, though ‘Iron’ did manage to work in one dig after press conference host Ryan Clark referred to Paul as “a young killer.”

“Is he really a young killer?” Tyson asked with a smile.

“I’m here to make $40 million dollars and knock out a legend,” Paul added. I don’t give a f*ck about anything else, and he’s the one that wanted to make it a pro fight. So he’s gonna get his ass knocked out, for real, on a real record. You’re gonna see on BoxRec — Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson. I’m not here to do anything but make a bag.”

Tyson shoves Jake Paul during press event

Though Tyson wasn’t willing to engage in the trash talk, he was more than ready to get physical with Paul, shoving ‘The Problem Child’ during their face-off.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson goes down on Friday, November 15th live from AT&T Stadium—home of the Dallas Cowboys. Those looking to tune in can catch the fight on Netflix with a monthly subscription.