UFC welterweight and fan favourite Mike Perry says he still has a lot of work to do ahead of his UFC 255 fight, which is only 10 days away.

Perry took to Twitter to let his fans know that he still has 25 pounds to cut ahead of his highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 255.

10 days. 25lbs I’m not sure how I do it but here we go…. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 10, 2020

The fight will be Perry’s first since June 27, when he took home a decision victory over Mickey Gall. His road back to the octagon has been a tumultuous one at best. First, Perry was involved in an altercation with an elderly man at a bar, which led to him not being offered a fight until he completed a treatment program. Then, his ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson, made claims that Perry had threatened her life and it was discovered she had filed for a restraining order in February.

Afterwards, Perry announced that he would be holding an auction for a place in his corner for the fight. After a number of fighters and high-profile fans showed interest, UFC president Dana White eventually shut the idea down. Lastly, his original opponent, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, withdrew from the bout. There was no shortage of fighters willing to step up on short notice to face Perry, but UFC veteran Tim Means eventually won the coveted spot.

Perry has had the reputation to jokingly play with his fans, so it is unclear how seriously the Tweet should be taken. His style makes exciting fights every time out, so most UFC fans will probably have their fingers crossed that this is just another one of his pranks and he’ll make it to the octagon without problem. If he is telling the truth, then it looks like this will just be another bump in the road on his path to redemption.

Do you think Mike Perry is telling the truth about his weight? Will he be able to make it by UFC 255? Let us know!