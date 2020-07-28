Danielle Nickerson, the ex-wife of UFC welterweight Mike Perry has alleged he threatened her on several occasions with physical violence.

MMA Junkie obtained court records which show Nickerson sought a protective order against Perry earlier this year after the UFC fighter made several threats to physically harm her and destroy her property. Nickerson accused Perry of disturbing behaviour and also said he made threats against her in three statements.

On February 8, 2020, unknown location: “Michael Perry, my husband, verbally threatened if I were to stay at the house he would ‘beat my ass.’” On February 8, 2020, unknown location: “Michael Perry, my husband, followed me to the house highly intoxicated screaming at his mother to have me come outside. When we both refused he said, ‘Well then I’ll go home and burn the house down with the dogs in it.’ Police pulled him over in the neighborhood after he peeled out in the house’s grass yard.” On March 3, 2020, Rachel’s Strip Club in Orlando: “Michael Perry, my husband, was under the influence of heavy alcohol and unknown drugs, was caught cheating, stated he paid to have ‘Brooke suck his (expletive)’ in the private room. Told me to ‘file the papers, (expletive). I want a divorce.’”

Judge Alice L. Blackwell ruled against Nickerson on for the following reason. “Under Florida law, general relationship problems and uncivil behavior are not domestic violence. … Verbal threats, without more, are not domestic violence.”

This is the latest issue to arise in the personal life of Perry. The 28-year-old is currently in trouble with the law after assaulting three people at a restaurant in Texas. The UFC has said they will not be offering Perry a fight until he’s completed some type of treatment plan to address his ongoing issues.

