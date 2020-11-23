Controversial UFC welterweight striker, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry looked as shocked as us viewers ahead of his UFC 255 pairing with Tim ‘The Dirty Bird’ Means as he was summoned to the Octagon, with Beyonce’s ‘Halo’ playing him in.



Perry has been in the headlines recently after his ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson, alleged the Michigan native had domestically abused her on multiple occasions during their five-year relationship.



In a miscued weight-cut before the UFC 255 weigh-ins on Friday, Perry tipped the welterweight scales at 175.5-pounds – dabbing on the scales afterwards, before forfeiting 30% of his purse to eventual victor, Means.



The brash striker had posted videos on his social media in the days leading up to the fight of him enjoying pizza and a burger, and in the hours before his weigh-in, took to his official Twitter where he informed his followers that he wasn’t confident of making the welterweight limit for his pairing with Albuquerque native, Means.



Originally scheduled to compete opposite former welterweight champion, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler, Perry clashed with Means on short-notice, and cornered by his pregnant girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez – dropped a unanimous decision defeat to a highly technical Means who scored an impressive one-hundred and forty-three total strikes over the three-round affair.

Drawing attention on social media even before stepping foot inside the Octagon, Perry made the walk to ‘Halo’ by twenty-one time Grammy victor, Beyonce, and notably sang along all the way into the Octagon, even saving the chorus for opponent Means when standing opposite him – after questioning his corner, “is this ‘Halo’?“ on his way to the inspection zone.

The unanimous judging loss to Means snapped any hopes for a two-fight win streak for Perry who had taken home a unanimous decision win over Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 in June.



Dropping to 14-7 overall with the defeat, Perry also saw his Octagon record slip to an even 7-7. Scoring wins over Hyun Gyu Lim, Danny Roberts, Jake Ellenberger, Alex Reyes, Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, and the above-mentioned Gall, the 29-year-old Flint native has suffered defeats against Alan Jouban, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Max Griffin, Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, Geoff Neal, and now Means.