It looks like Mike Perry wasn’t joking about his weight after all.

The fan favourite welterweight took to Twitter to detail the struggle he has had making weight ahead of his fight against Tim Means at UFC 255. Perry – who less than two weeks said he still had 25 pounds left to cut – claims he currently sits at 177 but is unable to cut anymore. He also mentioned that he initially tried to get a fight at 185 pounds, but for whatever reason was not granted one. The cut has apparently taken such a toll on Perry that it has him considering leaving MMA altogether.

I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc 🙏🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long. Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes , nothing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

As it is always worth noting when it comes to Perry, he is known for his love of playing with the media and fans, so this whole account may just be a rouse. But if he is telling the truth, then the tumultuous weight cut is just another obstacle Perry will have to overcome ahead of his fight. The lead-up to UFC 255 has already seen him be involved in a bar fight, have allegations of domestic abuse cast on him, have a planned cornerman auction shut down by the UFC, seen a late opponent change, and have a corner consisting of his pregnant girlfriend and a friend of his.

Whether he is telling the truth or not, we will find out when he officially weighs in. Either way, Perry has no time to listen to anyone throwing shade in his direction.

So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

If he is telling the truth about his weight, here’s hoping that he is able to safely make it to the fight and cooler heads prevail when it comes to talks of retirement.

