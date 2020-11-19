‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has categorically denied physically assaulting his ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson, and downplayed a 911 his mother made about him during which she claimed to fear for her life.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Nickerson detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of UFC welterweight Perry who reacted publicly to those allegations for the first time yesterday.

“Yes, I deny the allegations,” Perry said during the UFC 255 virtual media day. “Our relationship – if you wanna call it that – had its ups and downs, and it’s long past due. We’ve been legally divorced, and there’s just nothing really to back what she is saying.”

Nickerson claims Perry assaulted her several times but gave scary details about one particular event which took place on February 10. During the attack Perry is said to have beat Nickerson while she lay on the ground and only stopped because he grew tired, allowing Nickerson to escape the situation. After fleeing to a neighbour’s house Nickerson was picked up by Perry’s mother, Sandra Young who drove back her home before calling 911 on her son who had followed them.

“I did not assault her that night. I don’t believe that necessarily those allegations were made about the night that that 911 call took place,” Perry said. “The night that took place, what happened was Danielle just went over to my mother’s house, and I went over to talk to my mother to tell (Danielle) to come outside and speak to me. My mom said ‘no,’ and I was like, ‘What the heck? Can we have a conversation?’”

“My mom is a savage,” Perry said of his mother calling the cops. “I’ve never disrespected my mother – that night only. And that was by revving my engine, and I drove across her grass. So she called the cops on me.”

“She’s always been over-dramatic and acting up since her and my dad had me. My dad was a wild dude, so she always expected something from me. That’s probably one of the reasons why I never disrespected my mother ever.”

Perry is now in a new relationship with Latory Gonzalez, the young couple are expecting their first baby. ‘Platinum’ is grateful the UFC is allowing him to fight Tim Means this weekend despite the allegations levied at him by Nickerson.

“I feel that the truth is always out there,” Perry said. “I’m grateful for my opportunities, especially with all the things that seem to come against me. I’m still here. I believe that I’m a good person, and I don’t mean no harm on nobody unless we sign a death waiver.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

