Mike Perry has opened up on what caused him to miss weight by 4.5lbs ahead of his fight against Tim Means at UFC 255.

The fan favourite welterweight took to Twitter last night to detail the struggle he has had making weight. Perry – who less than two weeks said he still had 25 pounds left to cut – claimed he was currently sits at 177lbs but is unable to cut anymore. The cut took such a toll on Perry that he even posted out about retiring from the sport.

Perry was one of the final fighters to weigh-in ahead of UFC 255 earlier today. To almost no-ones surprise he came in way over the 171lb welterweight limit – weighing 175.5 when he stepped on the scales.

Speaking to Helen Yee immediately after his unsuccessful weigh-in, Perry reflected on what exactly went wrong, he said.

“I just made the mistakes too late. I didn’t get dehydrated early enough. I thought that I could just dehydrate late. Some people do it that way I’ve always heard. Some people I’ve seen they cut the 15 in one night or whatever. I tried to get 15 off yesterday and all night and when I was tweeting I had just finished some exercise, I couldn’t get no sweat. I couldn’t get no sweat going. I tried all the way up to 10:20 this morning.”

Perry believes his opponent won’t be too bothered weight miss due to the fact he will receive 30 percent of the ‘Platinum’ purse.

“I was ready to rehydrate and I figured Tim Means would be grateful to get 30 percent and then show up and fight.”

‘Platinum’ seemed unsure when asked about what weight division he will be competing in moving forward.

“I don’t know,” Perry said about the prospect of moving up to middleweight. “Speaking to management this morning they try to say things, and I’m a small guy. If I would’ve started earlier I could have made the weight but that was my mistake was that I started later. And I felt great all the way up until I started (cutting weight) you know what I mean? And that was important to me. I wanted to feel that way.”

Do you think Mike Perry should move up to middleweight?