LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Results throughout the night (Sat. 21st. November 2020) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Closing the curtain on tonight’s event, an undisputed UFC flyweight title matchup between incumbent division best, Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueiredo, and surging flyweight challenger, Alex Perez.

Brazilian finishing ace, Figeuriedo looks to score the first successful title defence of his 125-pound title reign, following a dominant rise to the vacant throne at UFC Fight Island 2 in July, where he dropped multiple-time title challenger, Joseph Benavidez on three separate occasions in the opening-round before nabbing a late rear-naked choke win.

Replacing former UFC bantamweight champion, Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt who was forced to withdraw due to a torn bicep, Team Oyama mainstay, Perez enters his first promotional title challenge under the UFC’s banner.

Originally scheduled to meet with Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno, Perez, who took home a high-profile opening-round finish of Jussier Formiga at UFC 250 in June – looks to notch Octagon gold and make it four wins in four.

Opening our double-header of flyweight title outings in a co-headlining affair is an undisputed 125-pound title pairing of the dominant, Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko, and former Invicta FC flyweight best, Jennifer Maia.

Attempting to score the fourth consecutive defence of her flyweight crown, Kyrgyzstan native, Shevchenko most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 247 in February, taking a knockout win over fellow main card feature, Katlyn ‘Blonde Fighter’ Chookagian.

For Curitiba Chute Boxe trainee, Maia, the experienced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player finished original number-one contender, Joanne ‘JoJo’ Calderwood at UFC Vegas 5 in August – with a late first frame armbar stoppage, earning her spot opposite the poised Shevchenko.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Results:

Main Card: (PPV – 10 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueriedo (C) vs. Alex Perez

Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Jennifer Maia

Catchweight (175.5-pounds): Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Light Heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 8 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royvel

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Welterweight: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov