Popular welterweight fighter Mike Perry has issued and apology to his sponsors and the UFC following a string of incidents in the past month.

Most troubling was the reports that Perry assaulted three people at a restaurant in Texas. A video emerged from the incident surfaced and showed Perry knocking out an older man outside the restaurant.

The UFC released an official statement after this video was released. In which the promotion state Perry will need to undergo some type of rehabilitation before they will offer him another fight, it read.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the statement, which was obtained by ESPN, read. “The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

Since then things haven’t really got better for Perry who was last week found to be subject to an attempted restraining order by his ex-wife who claims a list of disturbing behaviour from the fighter. Danielle Nickerson says Perry threatened to beat her on several occasions but her attempt to obtain a protective order against Perry was thrown out.

Perry has had some good news lately though. On the same day last week he and his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez announced they are expecting. It seems the prospect of being a father has made Perry reflect on his actions and he has now taken the step to publicly apologize to the UFC, writing on social media.

“I want to be a better role model for my family. For my unborn son. My Queen Latory Gonzalez and for myself so I can earn the respect I deserve. To my sponsors and my bosses at UFC. I want to apologize for how my actions have impacted our relationships. I will be better all around.”

