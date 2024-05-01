Paige VanZant vows to return to BKFC after boxing fight with Elle Brooke: ‘They will definitely see me again’

Paige VanZant is set to return to combat sports in the main event of Misfits 15 on May 25 as she will box Elle Brooke.

VanZant hasn’t competed since July of 2021 when she lost to Rachael Ostovich in BKFC. There were talks of her returning to BKFC this year, but the former UFC fighter has signed a deal with Misfits to box, and she says that is a multi-fight deal.

“Misfits actually signed me to a multi-fight contract,” Paige VanZant said to MMAFighting. “So I think there’s rumors they want me to fight again in Dubai, at one of their cards. I’m here to stay. Of course there’s other opportunities, I still definitely will be in BKFC. I absolutely love the promotion. I loved bare-knuckle boxing. So this is just another of those boxing matches and it’s really, really exciting.”

VanZant says boxing is exciting to her right now, which is why she decided to take the deal with Misfits boxing.

“There was a reason I went into bare-knuckle boxing out of the UFC,” Paige VanZant explained. “It was something that I wanted to do. I wanted to be immersed in boxing. It wasn’t just that BKFC excited me. It was being in the boxing world and working on my striking and having fun with just striking, honestly. BKFC was the one who came with the offer first and I was like, f*ck yeah, I don’t mind taking the gloves off.

“So now I have an offer in boxing with gloves on. It’s like taking one little element out of the puzzle. For me, I’ve always boxed for my training. I’ve been doing it my entire life. Finally, I got a real boxing match.”

VanZant will be making her boxing debut when she headlines Misfits 15 against Brooke.

Paige VanZant says she will fight in BKFC again

Although Paige VanZant has signed a multi-fight deal with Misfits boxing, ’12 Gauge’ says she will compete in BKFC again/

VanZant’s focus right now is on boxing and competing in Misfits, but the plan is to return to BKFC in the future.

“Oh absolutely [I will fight in BKFC again],” VanZant said. “I believe I still have one more fight on my contract with them. So they were nice enough to let me come do a boxing match with gloves on. I offered it to my opponent if she wanted to do bare-knuckle, she said no. So BKFC will definitely see me again.”

VanZant is 0-2 in BKFC, as she lost to Britain Hart in her debut and then lost to Rachael Ostovich in her second fight, as she dropped both by decision.