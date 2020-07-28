UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry is set to become a father to a baby boy. His girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez has announced the good news on social media earlier today, she wrote.

“surprise everyone! We are going to be parents. We can’t wait to meet our baby boy. I’m glad I get to have my person by my side to go through it all, he has been so helpful with me during my pregnancy i’m so blessed. If you have anything negative to say stay out the way. We are so excited and we don’t need any of your negativity. I love you Michael Perry! #January12th”

Perry also took to social media to celebrate the news by posting a video of the couple finding out the gender of their unborn baby – alongside the video ‘Platinum’ wrote the following.

“It’s all cool boy but nothings as cool as you. Reign King Perry Gonzalez ! I hope and pray this life is everything you desire and nothing you don’t. Now we both owe queen @latorygonzalez our lives ! #OneOfAKind #Son #Babyboy #GenderReveal #LivingTheDream”

This good news comes on the same day it was revealed Perry’s ex-wife had tried to put out a restraining order against him due to him threatening her with violence.

MMA Junkie obtained court records that show Danielle Nickerson sought a protective order against Perry earlier this year after the UFC fighter made several threats to physically harm her and destroy her property. Nickerson accused Perry of disturbing behaviour and also said he made threats against her on three separate occasions. The judge failed to provide a protective order because Perry had not physically assaulted her.

The 28-year-old is coming off an impressive win over Mickey Gall. He will be forced to sit out for a while due to an incident at a Texas restaurant that saw Perry accused of assaulting three people. The UFC has gone on record to say they won’t be offering the popular welterweight any fights until he has undergone some type of rehabilitation program to combat his ongoing issues.