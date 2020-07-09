REPORT: Mike Perry Assaulted Three People, May Face Theft Charges

Spread the word!













UFC Welterweight Mike Perry is reportedly in a bit of trouble following an altercation involving him and 3 other people in Texas within the past 48 hours.

Yesterday, a video was released of the welterweight punching an older man.

Twitter user @MMAEejit posted the video on his social media, showing Perry arguing with a woman as he left the restaurant. The incident escalated as Perry began an argument with an older man. As the argument reached a climax, Perry punched the man in the face, dropping him to the floor after the man came towards him. In the clip, he is also seen shouting racial slurs and goading witnesses to call the police.

Lubbock, Texas police have confirmed that Mike Perry was involved in an alleged assault at the Table 82 restaurant at approximately 10:30 pm on July 7. According to TMZ, Perry was asked to leave by a restaurant employee. He allegedly retaliated by punching the member of staff in the eye. The employee reportedly suffered injuries from the incident.

Perry has already commented on the situation but only to offering no comment at all.

Last time we saw Perry was just a couple weeks ago, as he dominantly defeated Mickey Gall in a huge win.

According to TMZ, another witness claimed that the UFC fighter struck a woman at the bar. The individual was reportedly identified as a friend of his girlfriend and it is unclear if she sustained an injury from the incident.

The police have since confirmed that three people suffered an alleged assault and that the man who was filmed being punched was left unconscious. A witness confirmed that the victim hit his head off the concrete as he fell to the floor.

A rep for the restaurant said, “Pending the criminal investigation, we prefer not to comment further because one of the victims was an employee of our company who had asked Mr. Perry to leave.”

This is certainly a terrible, unexceptable situation for Perry to be involved in after his huge win. Not ideal, and we will see if there are any ramifications for Perry career wise and legal wise.

Do you think the UFC will punish Mike Perry following this incident?