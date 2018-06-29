Mike Perry Has A New Opponent For UFC 226

Paul Felder has stepped in to fight Mike Perry at UFC 226 on pay-per-view (PPV) next weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018).
Things couldn’t have worked out better for these two in the worst of situations. Both Felder and Perry have lost their initial respective opponents for the PPV and in turn have been paired up against one another, according to MMA Junkie.
Felder was first expected to fight James Vick. Instead Vick was moved to the headline role of UFC Fight Night 135 in August against Justin Gaethje.
Perry’s initial opponent was set to be Yancy Medeiros, but a rib injury forced him to withdraw. Seeing the open opportunity, Felder took to Twitter and asked Perry if he’d be willing to throw down with one another since they’re both without dancing partners. “Platinum” obliged:
@PlatinumPerry love ur style bro. Shall we get paid next week?
— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 28, 2018
Let’s do it mother fucker @felderpaul
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 28, 2018
Felder and Perry will likely fight on the FS1 preliminary card. You can check out the full UFC 226 fight card here below, which features two great title fights:
Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET)
- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
- Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega
- Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou
- Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis
- Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki
Preliminary Card (8 P.M. ET)
- Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall
- Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font
- Max Griffin vs. Curtis Millender
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET)
- Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Hooker
- Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire
- Drakkar Klose vs. Lando Vannata