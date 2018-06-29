Mike Perry Has A New Opponent For UFC 226

Paul Felder has stepped in to fight Mike Perry at UFC 226 on pay-per-view (PPV) next weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018).

Things couldn’t have worked out better for these two in the worst of situations. Both Felder and Perry have lost their initial respective opponents for the PPV and in turn have been paired up against one another, according to MMA Junkie.

Felder was first expected to fight James Vick. Instead Vick was moved to the headline role of UFC Fight Night 135 in August against Justin Gaethje.

Perry’s initial opponent was set to be Yancy Medeiros, but a rib injury forced him to withdraw. Seeing the open opportunity, Felder took to Twitter and asked Perry if he’d be willing to throw down with one another since they’re both without dancing partners. “Platinum” obliged:

@PlatinumPerry love ur style bro. Shall we get paid next week? — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 28, 2018

Let’s do it mother fucker @felderpaul — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 28, 2018

Felder and Perry will likely fight on the FS1 preliminary card. You can check out the full UFC 226 fight card here below, which features two great title fights:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET)

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki

Preliminary Card (8 P.M. ET)

Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall

Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

Max Griffin vs. Curtis Millender

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET)

Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Hooker

Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire

Drakkar Klose vs. Lando Vannata