Miesha Tate Blasts Greg Hardy For GOAT Comments

Greg Hardy recently said he would be the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all-time. Many in the MMA community immediately disagreed with the former NFL star, and so too did former UFC bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate.

Tate went on MMA Tonight on Sirius XM and smalled the former NFL star for his comments.

“He’s got a lot of work to do before he even sniffs the greatest heavyweight of all time,” Tate began (as transcribed by BJPENN). “So these statements are just…he’s pulling them out of thin air. I don’t know where he gets any viable justification that he could be in that conversation of the greatest heavyweight of all time.

“Look, I appreciate that you’re enthusiastic about your career and what you have ahead of you, but I don’t think that’s possible. You look at Daniel Cormier who has been doing this the majority of his life, and he has accomplished so much in that time because it’s the single sport that he really has made his career out of. It’s a pretty asinine statement.”

Tate believes Hardy should never have said that now or ever in his career. She mentions how he has yet to fight a ranked opponent and he is only 1-1 in his UFC career with his third Octagon appearance set for tonight.

“Even look at the quality of opponents who he has fought. I think they are fair to his skill set and his experience in the sport. But they are nowhere near the level of a Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou. They’re not on the same playing field. He’s got all this confidence because, yeah, he’s knocking people out, and great. But just pump the breaks a little, because I guarantee you when get into that upper echelon, you’re not gonna be putting people to sleep like that. Because it’s a different level in competition.

“So anyways, I know he has his next bout coming up, so it’s one bout at a time, and he’s got to focus on what’s the next step ahead, not being the greatest heavyweight of all time because, to me, that’s ridiculous.”

Do you agree with Miesha Tate in regards to Greg Hardy’s comments?