Greg Hardy Teases Boxing Career, Believes He Can Be Greatest Combat Sports Heavyweight Ever

Greg Hardy believes he can be the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all time.

The 30-year-old former NFL star has racked up a record of 4-1 since starting his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. All four of his victories have come by way of first-round stoppage. His sole loss was a result of a disqualification as he hit Allen Crowder with an illegal knee back in January.

Speaking to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” earlier today (Mon. July 15, 2019), Crowder explained how his MMA training has also allowed him to develop a love for the sweet science of boxing. God willing, Hardy hopes that an eventual transition into a career inside the squared circle is in the cards:

“You know what man, I’m looking into it and getting some work in there,” Hardy said. “I got some of the greatest coaches in the world at American Top Team (ATT) and just getting the opportunity to move back and forth between different arts. I found a nice spot in boxing, you know.

“And I’m starting to develop a love for it, a like for it, and a yearning to actually get in there and try it out. I think, with the blessing of the big man upstairs [Dana White], that it’s something I would love to look into man, and starting pretty soon just to wet my feet.”

Hardy will make his return to the Octagon this weekend (Sat. July 20, 2019) from San Antonio, Texas. He’ll be taking on Juan Adams, who has been very vocal about his dislike for “The Prince Of War.” The former Carolina Panther and Dallas Cowboy has some pretty hefty expectations for his combat sports career.

In fact, Hardy believes in himself so much, that he thinks he has the potential to go down as the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all time:

“I think I could be one of the, if not the, greatest fight sports heavyweight of all-time,” Hardy said. “Not even just MMA. Just the greatest combat sports heavyweight. I’m versatile, you know?”

What do you think about Hardy teasing a boxing career, and claiming he can be the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all time?