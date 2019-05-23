Juan Adams Has Violent Intentions For Greg Hardy

Spread the word!













Juan Adams asked and his wish has been granted by the UFC to step into the Octagon to take on Greg Hardy.

On Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the UFC is close to finalizing about between the two heavyweight fighters at the upcoming UFC San Antonio event. Each side has agreed to the fight, but contracts have not been officially signed as of this report.

This event takes place on July 20, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and will air on ESPN. A headliner for the show has yet to be announced.

Every time that the former NFL player fights, he will get criticized due to his past history and the quality of his opponents. This is a personal bout between Hardy and Adams.

Plans

Adams has criticized Hardy through social media about Hardy’s past domestic issues. Thus, when fight night comes, he will be ready. In fact, Adams is so pumped up that when doing a recent interview, he made it known that he really wants to hurt and embarrass Hardy.

“It’s very personal,” Adams told BJPenn.com. “There’s a different feel to camp. We’re doing all the same stuff, focusing a little bit more on cardio, but there’s a little bit extra in every session.

“Honestly, you guys are going to see the best version of me to date… There’s bad blood in this fight. He’s going in there to take my head off. I’m going in there to embarrass this man. I really want to hurt him.”