Mickey Gall Wants Diego Sanchez Rematch

Mickey Gall is set to return to the Octagon at UFC Newark, but the prospect wants to run things back with Diego Sanchez.

At UFC 235 he fought Sanchez and suffered his second professional loss as he lost by TKO in the second round. But, the 27-year-old said had it not been for being sick he would have won that fight.

“I was just sick, if (he) had gotten me any other day of the year, he would have gotten his (expletive) kicked,” Gall told MMA Junkie. ‘If I didn’t have the kidney complications, I would have killed him.”

Although the weight cut played a factor in why he didn’t feel 100 percent on fight night, Gall assures welterweight is the weight class for him. And, he mentions how he was sick before the weight cut started which made things even worse.

“One-seventy is fine for me, it was just some health complications leading up to the fight,” Gall said. “It zapped my energy and I was pretty useless in there. I was struggling for just balance, I was so exhausted, it’s nothing like I ever felt before but I don’t anticipate ever feeling that again.”

“I’d been sick leading up to the fight and I think that being sick dehydrated me and then with the dehydrating and the cutting weight I think that was a little too much for my body so that’s pretty much what that was.”

Whether or not he gets the rematch is to be seen, but Gall wants it and has put out the offer for it.

