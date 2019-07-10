Mickey Gall Set To Make Octagon Return At UFC Newark

Spread the word!













Young UFC welterweight prospect Mickey Gall is set to make his return to the Octagon.

The Las Vegas-based promotion announced that Gall will be facing off against Salim Touahri at UFC Newark. The show goes down from the Prudential Center on August 3. This will also be Gall’s first time competing in New Jersey, his home state, as a professional mixed martial artist.

The 27-year-old began his mixed martial arts (MMA) career undefeated at 4-0. Randy Brown, a fellow alumnus of “Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight,” handed Gall the first defeat of his career via unanimous decision in 2017. Gall bounced back with a first-round submission victory over George Sullivan in August.

However, he was bounced back down with a loss by Diego Sanchez at UFC 235. Sanchez became the first man to finish Gall in his MMA career with a second-round TKO. As for Touahri, he hasn’t won a fight since joining the UFC in 2017. He was defeated by Warlley Alves via unanimous decision, and followed that up with a split decision loss to Keita Nakamura back in December.

With a potential third-straight loss should he come up short against Gall, Touahri’s UFC roster spot may be in jeopardy.

What do you think about Gall returning against Touahri in Newark?