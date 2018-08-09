Michelle Waterson Returns To Action At UFC 229

MMA fans will be excited to learn that Michelle Waterson returns at UFC 229.

Fan favorite “Karate Hottie” will face fellow top strawweight Felice Herrig on the growing October 6 card from Las Vegas. UFC 229 has been tabbed as the most anticipated UFC event of the year thanks to its Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor main event.

No. 7-ranked Waterson recently got back into the win column by defeating Courtney Casey on UFC on FOX 29 this April. No. 8 Herrig most recently saw a four-fight win streak end in a split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at April’s UFC 223, therefore stalling her hoped-for contendership.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the bout. Three other solid fights were also reported for the card. Veteran light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux will face prospect Alex Reyes. Lina Lansberg will meet Yana Kunitskaya at women’s bantamweight and Ryan LaFlare will face Tony Martin at welterweight.

Saint Preux is coming off a submission win over Tyson Pedro this June. The veteran has won four out of his last five UFC bouts. Reyes is one of the division’s hottest prospects because he has finished all three of his UFC matches.

Lansberg and Kunitskaya share the unfortunate distinction of having been victims of UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. The two women will compete at 135 pounds for this event.

LaFlare has won three of his last four, while Martin has won four of his last five. The fight promises to be a closely matched affair due to their recent runs.

UFC 229 will go down October 6, 2018, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The blockbuster Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor lightweight title fight could break pay-per-view records due to the amount of hype involved.