Report – Michel Pereira set to fight Abus Magomedov in return at UFC Kansas City

Brazilian striker, Michel Pereira is set to make his return to action at UFC Kansas City against Abus Magomedov on April 26. from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pereira, the current number fifteenth ranked middleweight challenger, has been sidelined since he took headlining honors at UFC Vegas 99 last October, dropping an eventual fifth round TKO ground strikes stoppage loss against Anthony Hernandez. With the defeat, Michel Pereira saw his impressive eight-fight winning run halted.

As for Magomedov, the German-born contender is in the midst of his own two-fight winning run, most recently submitting Pereira’s compatriot, Brunno Ferreira with a third round arm-triangle choke submission win at UFC 308 last October to boot in Abu Dhabi.

Michel Pereira books return against Abus Magomedov at UFC Kansas City

News of Michel Pereira’s return fight against Abus Magomedov at UFC Kansas City was first reported by Brazilian outlet, Ag Fight this weekend.

FLYING PARAENSE IS BACK! The Ultimate has finalized the deal for @UfcPereira ‘s next fight, which should be against Abus Magomedov, at UFC Kansas City, on April 26th,” The outlet posted on X.

PARAENSE VOADOR DE VOLTA! O Ultimate encaminhou o acerto para a próxima luta de @UfcPereira, que deve ser contra Abus Magomedov, no UFC Kansas City, dia 26 de abril. #ufc #michelpereira #abusmagomedov pic.twitter.com/2wQ9r3U5ru — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) February 1, 2025

Prior to his loss to Hernandez last year, Pereira had yet to be handed a defeat a 2020 disqualification loss against former lightweight title challenger and TUF winner, Diego Sanchez after landing an illegal knee strike in the third round of their UFC Rio Rancho clash.

During his impressive winning run, Pereira would land notable victories over names including Niko Price, Andre Fialho, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and promotional alum, Ihor Portieria.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Entering the Octagon with a stunning 19-second front kick knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus, Magomedov would make a surprising return in a main event title eliminator with former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, suffering a second round knockout loss, before he found himself on the wrong side of a decision loss to Caio Borralho.

Before his win over the above-mentioned, Ferreira, Magomedov would turn in a unanimous decision success over veteran Brazilian, Warrley Alves.