Report – Michel Pereira set to fight Abus Magomedov in return at UFC Kansas City

ByRoss Markey
Report - Michel Pereira set to fight Abus Magomedov in return at UFC Kansas City

Brazilian striker, Michel Pereira is set to make his return to action at UFC Kansas City against Abus Magomedov on April 26. from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pereira, the current number fifteenth ranked middleweight challenger, has been sidelined since he took headlining honors at UFC Vegas 99 last October, dropping an eventual fifth round TKO ground strikes stoppage loss against Anthony Hernandez. With the defeat, Michel Pereira saw his impressive eight-fight winning run halted.

gettyimages 2179673051 612x612 1

As for Magomedov, the German-born contender is in the midst of his own two-fight winning run, most recently submitting Pereira’s compatriot, Brunno Ferreira with a third round arm-triangle choke submission win at UFC 308 last October to boot in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Nassourdine Imavov after huge KO win over Israel Adesanya

Michel Pereira books return against Abus Magomedov at UFC Kansas City

News of Michel Pereira’s return fight against Abus Magomedov at UFC Kansas City was first reported by Brazilian outlet, Ag Fight this weekend.

Michel Pereira UFC 301

FLYING PARAENSE IS BACK! The Ultimate has finalized the deal for @UfcPereira ‘s next fight, which should be against Abus Magomedov, at UFC Kansas City, on April 26th,” The outlet posted on X.

Prior to his loss to Hernandez last year, Pereira had yet to be handed a defeat a 2020 disqualification loss against former lightweight title challenger and TUF winner, Diego Sanchez after landing an illegal knee strike in the third round of their UFC Rio Rancho clash.

READ MORE:  Michael Venom Page Says He Won't Be Striking with Shara Magomedov - 'Choke Him Out'

During his impressive winning run, Pereira would land notable victories over names including Niko Price, Andre Fialho, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and promotional alum, Ihor Portieria.

Abus Magomedov
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Entering the Octagon with a stunning 19-second front kick knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus, Magomedov would make a surprising return in a main event title eliminator with former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, suffering a second round knockout loss, before he found himself on the wrong side of a decision loss to Caio Borralho.

Before his win over the above-mentioned, Ferreira, Magomedov would turn in a unanimous decision success over veteran Brazilian, Warrley Alves.

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya reflects on rivalry with Alex Pereira: 'I always knew I could beat him'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts