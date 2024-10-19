Anthony Hernandez dominates Michel Pereira for bloody TKO win – UFC Vegas 99 Highlights

Unbeaten in his last sixth Octagon outings after tonight’s headliner, surging middleweight contender, Anthony Hernandez once more showed off his dominance from the top with his grappling, outworking Brazilian striker, Michel Pereira en route to a bloody TKO win in their UFC Vegas 99 main event.

Hernandez, who entered tonight’s premiere main event fight against Pereira boasting the number thirteen ranking, managed to survive through a first round against the dynamic striker, before ramping up the pace from the second round onwards with his well-known wrestling and grappling prowess.

Completely taking the gas away from Pereira throughout the midway section of their pairing, Anthony Hernandez, who landed prior wins over Roman Kopylov, Edmen Shahbazyan, Marc-Andre Bariault, Josh Fremd, and a stunning submission of Rodolfo Vieira, lodged his latest impressive win over Pereira tonight.

Taking the creative kicker and striker in the early stages of the fifth and final round, a well-placed elbow from top position during a grappling scamble opened a massive cut on Pereira’s right eyebrow, before a slew of follow-up shots forced referee, Herb Dean to step in and award the Contender Series product, Hernandez his latest high-profile win.

Below, catch the highlights from Anthony Hernandez’s stoppage of Michel Pereira