Photo – War Room leak appears to show planned Kevin Holland – Michael Page fight for UFC 297 in Canada

Speculation across social media has been rife tonight regarding an impending Octagon debut for former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page, with podcast footage from inside the UFC’s ‘war room’ appears to pen the British striker for a promotional debut against fan-favorite contender, Kevin Holland at UFC 297 on January 20. in Toronto, Canada.

Page, a former welterweight title challenger under the banner of Bellator MMA prior to his departure from the organization, has been heavily linked with a move to the UFC throughout the year, with the London Shootfighters pictured alongside CEO, Dana White at a UFC event earlier this year to boot.

Expressing his interest in signing with the promotion, Michael Page claimed only this week that himself and the UFC were “flirting” on a potential landing in the Octagon for him, having remained sidelined since he turned in a first round TKO via leg kick win over Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 back in March of this year.

Leak appears to show Michael Page debut planned for UFC 297 in January

And amid links to a move to the organization, speculation has circulated on social media tonight following the release of a podcast between the above-mentioned, White and The Nelk Boys, showed a listing on the main card of UFC 297 on January 20. of Kevin Holland – M. Page.

Kevin Holland vs Michael ‘Venom’ Page is seemingly on tap for UFC 297 on January 20.



This comes just days after MVP revealed to @mmafanpodcast talks between himself and the UFC had taken place.



No word on MVP officially being signed yet.



— Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 28, 2023

Himself sidelined since featuring at Noche UFC back in September of this year, Riverside striking favorite, Holland suffered a close, split decision loss to Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena – snapping his two-fight winning run.

Prior to that loss, Holland had turned in a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission win over The Ultimate Fighter winner, Michael Chiesa, after a third round KO win over Argentine veteran, Santiago Ponzinibbio.

UFC 297 takes place on January 20. from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Canada, with an undisputed middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland, and challenger, Dricus du Plessis set to take main event honors. A vacant bantamweight title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva, and Raquel Pennington is also set to serve in a co-headlining bracket.

