Michael page provides update on fighting future, move to the UFC: We’re not there yet, but We’re flirting’

Michael Page gives update on free agency and potential move to the UFC.

It has been over five moths since Page announced that he and Bellator had officially parted ways, but the talented striker has yet to find a new promotional home. Page had expressed his interest in joining the UFC and could be seen at several live events.

However, Page has yet to announce that he has signed and when appearing on The MMA Fan Show, explained that while he has been in talks it is still not done.

“I wish I could say for certain that we have [signed with UFC], but we haven’t,” Page said. “Honestly speaking, we’re not there yet. There’s still a few hurdles that we need to jump over. But like I said, we’re flirting.” (H/T MMA Mania)

Michael Page discusses PFL option

Page’s former promotion, Bellator’, has just been purchased by PFL who are making major efforts to become a threat to the UFC. Page said that a move to the SmartCage is a potential option going forward.

“PFL by itself is an interesting location to go to, especially with their development, I can see their progression,” he said. “I wouldn’t sign with Bellator, I wouldn’t, it would feel like a backstep. It’s like, I’ve done that now and I kind of want to progress forward. If that moving forward is with PFL, that’s fine, it’s cool, I’d get to meet up with some people I didn’t get to fight as well. So that could be interesting. Or if I progress and move forward with the UFC.”

Page is now 36-year-old and will have to move quickly to get the very best out of the remainder of his career. The London Shootfighter’s product has a flashy and entertaining style that has led to several highlight-reel knockouts.

Michael Page

Would you like to see Michael Page in the UFC?