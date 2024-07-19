Video – UFC star Alex Pereira left teary-Eyed after young cancer patient asks him to shave his head

Brazilian knockout star, Alex Pereira was brought to tears today after he was asked by a young cancer patient to shave his head for him – with the UFC champion left in an emotional state.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight titleholder, last featured back in June in the main event of UFC 303 on short-notice, defending his 205lbs title for the second time this year.

Laying waste to former champion, Jiri Prochazka in the pair’s title rematch, Pereira had previously turned in a blistering opening round knockout win over Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300 back in April.

Alex Pereira consoles young patient battling cancer

And sharing a video on his official YouTube channel today, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira was left in an emotional state after a young patient battling a cancer diagnosis asked him to shave his head.

Yet to book his next outing inside the Octagon, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira is targeting a December return at UFC 310 amid links to a title fight with surging rival, Magomed Ankalaev.

Furthermore, amid links to a move to the heavyweight limit in a historic bid to become the first three-weight champion in the history of the promotion, Pereira has been warned about pursuing Jon Jones by UFC CEO, Dana White.

“Possibility,” Dana White said of a fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. “I mean, (Joe) Rogan is pushing me right now to try and make that fight. It’s just – guys, let me explain something to you. Jon Jones is a whole other – Jon Jones – I consider Jon Jones to be the greatest combat fighter of all-time.”

“When you talk about the (Muhammad) Ali’s and the this and that – and let me tell you what, I got Ali’s picture on everywhere,” Dana White explained. “I love Muhammad Ali, I love Mike Tyson. Jon Jones is the nastiest dude ever.”

