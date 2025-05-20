The now-top-10-ranked welterweight Michael Morales defeated former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the first round by dominant TKO, beating down the former Jiu-Jitsu world champion in impressive fashion at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales. When speaking to the media in the Post-Fight presser, Michael Morales broke down his win over Burns.

“My team and I worked on every detail for this fight. We knew Gilbert is dangerous everywhere, but I trust my striking and my wrestling. I’m improving every day, and tonight was just the beginning of what I can do in this division.” “I respect Gilbert a lot, but I saw he was hurt after the first exchange. I kept the pressure, stayed patient, and when I landed that right hand, I knew I had to finish. The referee did his job, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to show my skills.”

Morales’s simple game plan was to go out and beat the Brazilian grappling specialist. This led to a fast and violent finish, as no one has ever beaten Burns that quickly and soundly.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 24: Michael Morales of Ecuador prepares to face Neil Magny in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Michael Morales is one of the many new top contenders.

Despite beating the tough and notable Gilbert Burns, this still only puts Michael Morales in the bottom half of the top 10 rankings at welterweight. There is a clear log jam, with Sean Brady, Ian Garry, and Joaquin Buckley all vying for a shot at the welterweight king, Jack Della Maddalena.