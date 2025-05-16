Gilbert Burns: “I’m a Bigger Underdog Now Than I Was Against Khamzat — And I Love It”

Gilbert Burns loves being the underdog.

After coming up short in his last three outings, Burns will walk into this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas as the biggest underdog he’s ever been in his career. As it stands, ‘Durinho’ is a +575 underdog while his opponent, Michael Morales, is a massive -850 favorite.

That means you’d have to bet $850 on Morales just to win $100.

Burns thinks his Odds against Morales are ‘A little crazy’

During Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 106 media day, Burns acknowledged that his 17-0 opponent should be the favorite, especially considering the last three performances he’s turned in.

Burns still thinks the 8-to-1 odds in favor of Morales are a bit crazy. Understandable considering he was only a +400 underdog against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, but that won’t stop him from embracing the role and busting some parlays come fight night.

“Uh, I’m not surprised,” Burns said when asked about being such a big underdog in his 24th career UFC fight. “I think the way I look on my last three fights and the way he look on his last three fights, odds make it a little crazy, but yeah, he should be a favorite. And then I like to be a dog one more time. I love it.”





Check out the full UFC Vegas 106 card below:

Main Card

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa

Preliminary Card