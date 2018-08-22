Michael Johnson Seeks Redemption At UFC Lincoln

Michael Johnson seeks not only a win in his next fight but redemption following his latest performance inside of the Octagon.

Michael Johnson Seeks

Johnson is looking to get his hand raised once again as it’s been a bit since that has happened as he has lost this last three fights. Those losses came to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission at UFC 205 and Justin Gaethje by KO in the second round last July.

In his latest fight, he fought at featherweight for the first time in his pro-MMA career.

The start of the fight was great but the second round was his downfall. Johnson looked great at lightweight at first then had to make the move down to featherweight division this past January against Darren Elkins at UFC St. Louis. As seen in the fight, he suffered a second-round rear-naked choke loss.

Redemption

Michael Johnson seeks to get back to his winning ways as he prepares to fight Elkins’ Team Alpha Male squadmate, Andre Fili at the UFC Lincoln event.

“I definitely need to get in here and get a win, I know that,” Johnson told MMA Fighting. “Not only for the sake of my position, but for my sanity, for one, and for things that I want [in my career] and for things that I’m wanting in life. I have to go in there, I have to get a win, I have to keep progressing. I can’t take any steps back now.

Shocked

“I’m still shocked from that (Elkins) fight, how I ended up losing. It’s just like everybody who saw it. I was pretty much having my way with him the whole first round, and I just made a little mistake and that’s our sport, and that’s our world, and it cost me. And I didn’t really recover too well and I rushed out of a spot, so all I take from that is I have to stay focused.”

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) is set to take place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.