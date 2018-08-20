Justin Gaethje Vows To Humble James Vick At UFC Lincoln

This weekend (Sat. August 25, 2018) Justin Gaethje vows to humble his UFC Lincoln opponent James Vick.

Gaethje was quite the knockout artist during his tenure with World Series Of Fighting (WSOF). He reigned as the promotion’s lightweight champion and racked up an undefeated record of 17-0.

In 2017 Gaethje signed with the UFC and had his inaugural fight with the promotion against Michael Johnson. He was able to pull off a second-round TKO win after an amazing back-and-forth contest.

Since then, however, Gaethje has dropped two straight via knockout. He’ll try and bounce back with a win over rising contender James Vick. Vick is riding a four-fight win streak and has finished all but the latter via stoppage.

There has been a lot of animosity between Gaethje and Vick leading up to their fight. The pair traded barbs at the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Justin Gaethje said Vick doesn’t know what he got himself into:

“You can only say so many things, man,” Gaethje said. “At the end of the day, August 25, you have to get in there. They have to lock the Octagon, he has to get locked in there with me, and he’s going to have to deal with this. “He’s in the UFC, he’s ranked No. 11 in the world — I’m not saying the guy’s not worthy. He fell into this, for one. It’s not like he was set up for this fight. Someone fell out and he stepped up, so he’s got the balls to step in there. I just don’t think he understands what he’s going to have to go through.”

Knockout Losses

Gaethje opened up on his recent two losses to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez. He claims to have respected those two top-ranked fighters too much due to their decorated records. Now, however, he believes his fight with Vick is more personal like his victorious UFC debut versus Michael Johnson:

“Not to diminish my last two fights, but I didn’t like Michael Johnson. I was fired up for that fight, and I really had a lot of respect for the last two guys that I fought, so it’s definitely different for me. Motivation has been different every day. He lit a fire under my ***, and I’m excited to go out there and extinguish it on August 25.”

Overall, “The Highlight” claims he’s going to humble Vick in Lincoln:

“I’m going to march him down and make him pay for everything that’s come out of his mouth,” Gaethje continued. “It’s going to be the most terrifying night of James Vick’s life. He will wake up a humbled turd, and he won’t look at himself in the mirror the same for a few weeks, I can guarantee it. He’s going to be a smashed turd when I’m done with him.”

UFC Lincoln goes down live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend (Sat. August 25, 2018).