Inner Demons: Michael Chandler’s Reflection on Self-Doubt Before Conor McGregor Fight

Michael Chandler opens up about his feelings about the Conor McGregor fight, which still has yet to be scheduled but December 2024 is looking more likely.

Michael Chandler on Conor McGregor

The former Bellator world champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler has become a standout fighter in the UFC’s competitive lightweight division. Win or lose, Chandler has created a reputation for being a highly exciting athlete.

Image via: Getty

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor made history when he captured two titles in the UFC, earning both by way of stunning knockout. Later on, he would have a blockbuster boxing fight against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. But since a leg break a few years ago, Ireland’s McGregor has not been active in combat sports.

Chandler and Conor McGregor coached a season of The Ultimate Fighter against one another but they have been unable to book a fight date as of yet. ‘The Notorious’ has been injured or non-committal.

Speaking in an interview, Michael Chandler opened up about his self-doubts when it comes to fighting Conor McGregor. He explained:

“He [my inner voice] does not think I deserve this fight [with Conor]. But I do. He never would have, man, he never would have, and I think we all have that little guy or that little gal inside of us. And it’s okay to have them. And I think it’s also okay to open up about it. “It seems more genuine, and it’s more authentic: to speak about your struggles, to speak about your shortcomings, to speak about your doubts, because if you act like you are impenetrable and you’re bulletproof, it’s an unattainable psychology. I do hear the doubters, and I do hear the naysayers, and I do hear the haters, of course. “But we just keep on moving forward, and even though that little guy from that little town doesn’t believe that we were created to create this crazy life that we have. We just pat them on the back and say, it’s okay. Just keep on coming. We’re gonna keep on climbing.”

He concluded with: