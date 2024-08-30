Conor McGregor claims fastest KO in UFC title history with unseen footage

Years on from his stunning featherweight title unification win over former champion, Jose Aldo back in 2015, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has reflected on his stunning victory at UFC 194 — which saw him land the fastest finish in a title fight in the history of the organization.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, has been out of action for over three years — most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

And ruled from a scheduled return at UFC 303 back in June, McGregor saw a welterweight matchup with veteran striker, Michael Chandler fall to the wayside after fracturing a toe on his foot, ruling him from an International Fight Week return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor reflects on his record-setting knockout of Jose Aldo

And this week, amid linked to a potential end-of-year comeback at UFC 310 in December, Conor McGregor has reacted to some new, previously unseen footage of his stunning 13-second knockout win over Brazilian fan-favorite, Aldo years ago — which saw him lay claim to the owner of the fastest finish in championship history in the promotion.

“FASTEST KO IN UFC TITLE FIGHT HISTORY,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

FASTEST KO IN UFC TITLE FIGHT HISTORY 🇮🇪 https://t.co/GBBpF6pEiG — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2024

Without a win since 2020, McGregor’s most recent victory came at the above-mentioned welterweight limit — stopping Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone with a huge first round high-kick and strikes knockout win in Las Vegas, Nevada — which came as his nineteenth career knockout stoppage spanning his run in mixed martial arts.

In his expected return against Chandler, McGregor must prevent a third straight Octagon defeat — having previously suffered a knockout loss to common-opponent, Poirier on ‘Fight Island’ back in 2021 — which also claim as his first loss courtesy of strikes in mixed martial arts.