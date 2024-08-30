Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor targeted to make UFC 311 return in California next year

Fans hoping to view a return to action for former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor before December are set to miss out on a clash for the Dubliner — with former championship challenger, Chael Sonnen claiming a matchup against Michael Chandler is now in the works for UFC 311 as the first flagship card of the year in California.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the promotion — having held the undisputed lightweight crown and the featherweight title, has been heavily linked with an end-of-year matchup at UFC 310, in a rebooked welterweight clash against the previously mentioned, Chandler.

Slated to tackle the Kill Cliff FC staple at the end of June, the former two-division champion was forced from the pairing just two weeks ahead of UFC 303 after he fractured a toe on his left foot, sidelining him from an International Fight Week comeback to action.

Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor targeted to fight in California at start of next year

However, amid speculation over a potential years’ end comeback to action, according to analyst, Sonnen, the promotion are holding off on booking McGregor against Chandler until the beginning of next year, at UFC 311 in a return to California.

“An inside scoop that I’m getting is that the UFC wants all of those same things,” Chael Sonnen said of a fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. “They just want it in January, in California. I was blown away with the evidence that Conor McGregor — top draw, red panty night — is still in full effect.

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most win came in the form of a dominant first round knockout win over former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone, finishing the Colorado veteran with a 40-second high-kick and strikes knockout win in his most recent walk at the welterweight limit.